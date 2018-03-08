× Chambersburg Police Chief to go behind bars to raise money for muscular dystrophy, ALS

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Chambersburg Police Chief is going behind bars for charity.

As a part of MDA Lock-Up, which helps raise money to support those diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related diseases, police chief Ron Camacho will spend some time behind bars.

Today from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Camacho will be a jailbird.

The money raised to release Camacho on “bail” will be donated.

To donate toward Camacho’s fund, you can visit this website here and search Ron Camacho.