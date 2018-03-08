Chilly and breezy for Thursday, with many more breezy days ahead

CHILLY & BREEZY WITH CLOUDS: ​The rest of the work week is breezy and cloudy. There’s some sunshine mixed with clouds to start the day. Temperatures begin in the 20s to near 30 degrees with a breeze. The breeze picks up fast through the morning, and skies become mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values are in the 30s, and they could even drop into the upper 20s for some at times. The overnight period is still quite breezy, and a few flurries are possible. Expect low temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Friday is very similar to Thursday. It’s breezy and mostly cloudy with some flurries. High temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds chill values feel like the 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend starts quiet on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the lower 40s. There’s still a bit of a breeze. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning, so move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night! It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors and CO detectors! Sunday brings more clouds, but there’s also the chance again for rain and snow showers. The best chance for this is later during the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain showers could transition to light snow through the night if a system to the south tracks far enough north. We’ll keep an eye on it, but it’s too early in the game to get into specifics.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning brings the chance for light snow depending on whether this system makes it far enough north or just misses us to the south. Otherwise, skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are on the cold side. Skies are mostly cloudy with the chance for a few flurries. Temperatures are in the 30s both days.

