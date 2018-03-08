× Delaware man to serve up to 35 years in prison for robbing Lancaster County jewelry store in 2016

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Delaware man will serve up to 35 years in prison for robbing an East Lampeter Township jewelry store in August 2016.

Joshua Tyner, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy among other related charges.

Tyner was ordered to serve 12-35 years for the crime.

On August 17, 2016, Tyner robbed the Zales Outlet Store at Tanger Outlet Center and tied up two employees after threatening to shoot them before fleeing with jewelry.

