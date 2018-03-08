× Elizabethtown woman facing charges after allegedly forging, cashing checks worth over $4,000

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown woman is facing charges after allegedly cashing forged checks worth over $4,000.

Jazmine Ford, 30, is facing forgery charges for the incident.

On December 1, the victim spoke with police about a recent forgery.

The victim told police that he has a brokerage checking account at Mellon Bank, and said that he was out of the area when he was notified by Member’s First Federal Credit Union that Ford, who is an acquaintance of the victim, had recently cashed over $4,000 in checks at the Member’s First location in Ephrata.

The victim said that he did help Ford with money on occasion to help with her expenses, but did not authorize or sign any of these checks that were cashed.

Now, Ford is facing charges.