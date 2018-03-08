FOX43 Capitol Beat: Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s guest on FOX43 Capitol Beat is Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

Fresh off deciding against running for the U.S. House, DePasquale has been working on auditing the safety of our schools.

In the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as well as numerous social media threats made on Pennsylvania schools, DePasquale’s team has reviewed school safety measures from across the commonwealth and will discuss his findings today at the Capitol Media Center at 11:30 a.m.

Before that, FOX43’s Matt Maisel got a chance to sit down with the Auditor General to discuss that and more.