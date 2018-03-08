× Gettysburg man accused of breaking into Adams County laundromat twice in same weekend

NEW OXFORD — A 24-year-old Gettysburg man is accused of robbing an Adams County laundromat twice in the same weekend, according to Eastern Adams Regional police.

Alexander Wilson Dutrow, of the 200 block of Knoxland Road, allegedly broke into Suzi Sudz Laundry on the 300 block of Lincoln Highway East on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, police say. In both cases, Dutrow allegedly forced his way into a locked maintenance room located at the back of the building and unsuccessfully attempted to force open two coin changer machines. In the first attempt, Dutrow also allegedly tried to use a key he found in the maintenance room to open the locked coin boxes on several washing machines, but was unsuccessful because the key was not for those locks, police say. Dutrow did leave with a small plastic bucket containing about $30 in quarters on his first alleged break-in.

Both incidents were captured on surveillance video, police say. The owners of the laundromat provided the footage of both incidents to police.

Shortly after the incidents, police say, a woman contacted the daughter of the laundromat’s owners on social media and said she knew who was responsible. The woman stated she did not want to see the suspect get in trouble and offered to pay for the damages. The owners’ daughter told the woman to contact her father by telephone, but the woman never did, according to the criminal complaint.

Police identified Dutrow as a suspect on Feb. 28, when several tipsters contacted them and identified Dutrow from survillance images posted on the police department’s website. A search of outstanding warrants found that Dutrow was on active probation. His probation officer identified Dutrow from surveillance images taken from the laundromat, police say.

The Cumberland Township police officer who arrested Dutrow in the incident he was serving probation for also positively identified Dutrow from the surveillance footage, police say.

As a result, Eastern Adams Regional Police charged Dutrow with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of criminal mischief.