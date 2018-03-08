× Hanover man accused of shooting his parents’ vehicles during verbal dispute

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Adams County — An 18-year-old Hanover man is facing several charges after police say he shot three of his parents’ vehicles with a shotgun during a verbal dispute Tuesday afternoon.

Zachary David Myers, of the 300 block of N. Franklin Street, is charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person in connection to the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. on the 400 block of Smoketown Road.

According to State Police, officers were dispatched to the scene for the report of a domestic incident involving a firearm. Dispatch reported it could hear gunfire in the background. The caller said her son, Zachary Myers, had fled the scene in a green Jeep Cherokee, police say.

As police were on their way, dispatch reported that Conewago Township police had stopped the Cherokee and was requesting backup. Myers was taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop.

Police interviewed Myers’ parents, who reported that Myers had been involved in a loud verbal argument with his girlfriend earlier in the day, and that his mother had gone to his residence. She returned home after Hanover police responded and spoke to Myers, she said.

Shortly afterward, police say, Myers arrived at his parents’ home carrying a shotgun. He allegedly threatened to come inside and “shoot the place up,” police say.

Myers’ father said he heard Myers threaten to shoot his mother, allegedly angry that she had called the police earlier. Myers then allegedly used the butt of his shotgun to try and break through the front door, according to police. Myers’ father said he pointed a .45 caliber pistol at Myers, who responded by pointing his shotgun at his father.

Myers then allegedly returned to his vehicle, retrieved a box of shotgun shells, loaded the gun, and began shooting at a 2017 Chevy Silverado, a 2015 Dodge Charger and a 2006 Kenworth tractor trailer, all of which belonged to his father. The damage to the vehicles was estimated at more than $5,000 police say.

Myers then fled the scene.