Nickelodeon to hold open casting call for "Blue's Clues"

CALIFORNIA– Get your best green striped sweater and best smile ready.

Nickelodeon is holding an open casting call for its show, “Blue’s Clues” in April.

The show is searching for a new host between the age of 18 and 25, and can be either male or female.

They are seeking a host with a comedy background that has “a natural connection with the camera.”

The host should also “empower the home viewer to feel important, respected, and smart.”

Musical talent, including playing the guitar and singing, is considered a plus.

The casting call will be held on April 14 in Burbank, California.

For more information, you can visit the website here.