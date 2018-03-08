Nickelodeon to hold open casting call for “Blue’s Clues”

Actor Donovan Patton Appears With Blue, His Animated Co-Star On The Set Of Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues," In This Computer-Generated Composite Publicity Image. Donovan Is Replacing Steve Burns, The Show's Host Since The Children's Show Debuted In December 1996. (Photo By Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA– Get your best green striped sweater and best smile ready.

Nickelodeon is holding an open casting call for its show, “Blue’s Clues” in April.

The show is searching for a new host between the age of 18 and 25, and can be either male or female.

They are seeking a host with a comedy background that has “a natural connection with the camera.”

The host should also “empower the home viewer to feel important, respected, and smart.”

Musical talent, including playing the guitar and singing, is considered a plus.

The casting call will be held on April 14 in Burbank, California.

For more information, you can visit the website here.

 