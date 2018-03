× Pittsburgh Panthers fire Kevin Stallings

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Panthers have fired Men’s Basketball coach Kevin Stallings.

According to ESPN, Stallings has been informed he is out, and the two sides are working on buyout details.

Stallings was hired in 2016 and went 24-41 in his two seasons at the helm.

However, that record includes going 8-24 this season, including 0-19 in ACC games.

Previous to his stop in Pittsburgh, Stallings had coached at Vanderbilt for 17 seasons.