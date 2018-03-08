× Police seek man who escaped after leading vehicle chase through Carlisle

CARLISLE — Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who escaped after leading officers on a vehicle chase through Carlisle Wednesday night.

According to Carlisle Police, Tyrone Allen is charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and a “slew” of traffic offenses. He allegedly ignored police attempts to conduct a traffic stop on North Pitt Street in the area of West Penn Street, ignoring lights and sirens as he led a vehicle chase. He eventually exited his vehicle on the 100 block of B Street and fled on foot, eluding officers’ attempts to locate him.

Police say they tried to conduct the traffic stop because they were aware that Allen had outstanding warrants from State Police and the Cumberland Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police.