Redbarn recalls several pet treat products due to potential Salmonella contamination

Redbarn Pet Products LLC of Long Beach, CA is expanding a voluntary recall of several of its pet treats originally issued on Feb. 9.

The expanded recall includes all lots of products manufactured with raw material from a single supplier because it of a potential Salmonella contamination. The recall affects products distributed between March 2017 through February 2018.

The supplier’s raw material was used to produce the Redbarn, Chewy Louis, Dentley’s and Good Lovin’ brand products with best-buy dates ending in BC.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is a risk to humans from handling the contaminated products — especially if they do not thoroughly wash their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to the products.

No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

The affected products are:

Consumers are encouraged to check the best by code, using the guide above, to see if their product was affected. Pet owners who have this product matching this best by code in their homes are urged to discontinue use of the product. Consumers who purchased the product with the affected lot code are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.