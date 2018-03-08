× Saint Thomas man facing charges after fleeing police, striking police vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Saint Thomas is facing charges after making a drug transaction, fleeing police, and striking a police vehicle.

Loren Stains, 27, is facing aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct among other related charges.

On March 7 around 11:30 p.m., State Police observed a drug transaction involving Stains in the parking lot of the Rutter’s Store in the 4400 block of Lincoln Way West in Saint Thomas Township.

Stains got into his 2004 Nissan Maxima and left the parking lot, while nearly striking a marked patrol car.

Stains proceeded to commit multiple traffic violations and began to flee police.

During the police pursuit, Stains struck a fence and traveled through several yards before striking a marked State Police vehicle.

After striking the police vehicle, Stains hit a parked car on Coldbrook Ave. before fleeing on foot, leaving a front seat passenger in the car.

Stains was taken into custody a short time later.