State Police investigate fatal crash on Route 316 in Franklin Co.

QUINCY TWP., Franklin County — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the 10000 block of Wayne Highway (Route 316), according to police.

A male is confirmed deceased, police say. One person is being flown from the scene while another is being transported to the hospital by ambulance, police add.

Wayne Highway is closed between Wharf Road and Nunnery Road.

Police were contacted about the crash at 1:39 p.m.