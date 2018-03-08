× Terminated employee accused of pointing gun at manager

CONEWAGO TWP., York County — A 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly pointing a gun at a manager after he was terminated from the business.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a business in the 4800 block of North Susquehanna Trail.

After being fired, Efrain Rivera was escorted to his vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, by business management to ensure that he left the property. Rivera, of York, then entered the Jeep, removed a handgun from a black case and pointed it out the passenger window at the manager, an investigation by Northern York County Regional Police revealed.

Police say no shots were fired. Rivera fled the scene before officers arrived.

An arrest warrant for Rivera was issued following the incident. He was located at 9 a.m. Thursday and a firearm was recovered.

Rivera faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $35,000.