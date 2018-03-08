× Traffic stop for tinted windows leads to multiple drug and firearms charges for Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG — A traffic stop for tinted windows led to multiple drug and firearms charges for a Harrisburg man Tuesday night, according to Harrisburg City Police.

George Benjamin, 47, was stopped at 9:54 p.m. on the 2500 block of North 7th Street after police observed illegally tinted windows on his vehicle. It was determined that Benjamin was also driving with suspended registration due to insurance cancellation, police say.

When Benjamin was asked to exit the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm protruding from his left rear pants pocket, police say. Benjamin allegedly attempted to resist arrest, and in doing so, the firearm — a black, fully loaded Remington R51 9mm semi-automatic pistol — fell from his pocket, according to police.

A search of Benjamin’s vehicle produced five plastic baggies containing crack and powder cocaine with a street value of $9,400, police say. Police also discovered another knotted plastic bag containing seven Oxycodone pills valued at $210.

Benjamin was found to be in possession of two crack pipes, a pocket knife with cocaine residue on the blade, and $355 in cash, police say.

A digital scale with cocaine residue and two large daggers were found inside the vehicle as well, according to police.

Benjamin is currently under supervision of the Pennsylvania State Parole Board for a 2010 drug conviction, meaning he could not legally possess a firearm.

In addition to the Possession of Firearm Prohibited charge, Benjamin is facing charges of Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, Possession of Prohibitive Offensive Weapons, Resisting Arrest, Operating a Vehicle With Unsafe Equipment, Operating a Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, three counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and four counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.