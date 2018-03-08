× U.S. Marshals arrest York man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2008

YORK — A 24-year-old York man accused of accusing a child in 2008 was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Thursday morning on the 2700 block of Black Bridge Road.

York City Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bryan Sean Heilman Tuesday morning, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. Heilman is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors. He performed the alleged acts on the child in the summer of 2008 in York, police say.

Heilman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force without incident. He was turned over to local authorities and is currently awaiting further court proceedings.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of close cooperation with state and local police officers, especially when ivestigating offenders who commit crimes against minors,” Pane said in a press release announcing the arrest. “It is my sincere hope that the victim finds some measure of comfort knowing the alleged offender will face justice.”