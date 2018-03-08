× York City Police ID males involved in Wednesday’s shooting

YORK — York City Police have identified two males who they say fired 16 shots in a heavily populated area in York City on Wednesday afternoon.

During the hail of gunfire, 32-year-old Derek Dorsey was struck in the leg. The Baltimore resident was transported to York Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

York residents Matthew Hughes Jr., 19, and Shyquel Folk, 15, are wanted on charges of conspiracy – aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and six counts each of recklessly endangering another person, court documents show. Folk has been charged as an adult in this case.

Police interviewed two witnesses following the shooting that occurred in the area of East Clarke Avenue and North Duke Street. The first witness described the suspects as wearing dark-colored sweatshirts with hoods pulled up over their heads, according to the charging documents. After hearing gunshots, the second witness observed two black males wearing black-hooded sweatshirts, documents state. Both of them saw the duo run towards East Clarke Avenue after the incident.

Police obtained video surveillance from immediately after the shooting that captured the two individuals running together on East Clarke Avenue as well, charging documents say. Video also showed that the males appeared to be holding something at their waist area.

Detectives were able to positively identify Hughes and Folk through still images of the surveillance as both have previous involvements in York City, documents add.