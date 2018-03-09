× Boiling Springs student facing terroristic threats charges after threatening to kill students, build bomb

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A 17-year-old Boiling Springs student is facing terroristic threats charges after threatening to kill three students and build a bomb.

On March 8 around 3 p.m., police responded to Boiling Springs High School at Forge Road after receiving a report of a threat being made toward the school and one of the buses by a juvenile student.

After further investigation, police found that the student had threatened to kill three students.

The student also stated that he was capable of building bombs.

The teen was arrested and charged, and is currently detained by Cumberland County.