× Bomb threat at Eastern York School District forces district wide evacuation

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A bomb threat at Eastern York School District has forced a district wide evacuation.

The school district posted this message on their Facebook page:

EYSD received an Anonymous tip sent to our safe school hotline indicating that there is a bomb in one of our buildings Because the alert did not indicate a specific building, we are evacuating students from all 5 schools as a precaution Please stay alert for more information about a probable early student dismissal from the various evacuation sites.

School administrators elaborated further in an email sent to FOX43 News that the district received a text message stating, ‘there is a bomb in the school,’ The message was sent to the anonymous safe schools hotline. Administrators immediately responded and because the name of the school was not identified in the tip, all students and staff were evacuated and emergency personnel were contacted.

Out of abundance of caution, district officials say students will be dismissed from their evacuation sites. Students who normally ride the bus home will be transported at the following times:

Eastern York High School and Eastern York Middle School students will be dismissed from the EYHS Stadium field at 11:30AM

Canadochly Elementary School students will be dismissed from Canadochly Valley Abundance Center at 12:30PM

Wrightsville Elementary students will be dismissed from the Assembly of God church at 12:30PM

Kreutz Creek Elementary students will be dismissed from Valley View Alliance Church at 12:30PM

Parents who normally pickup their child will be able to pick them up at the above listed evacuation sites at the following times:

Eastern York High School and Eastern York Middle School at 11:45AM

Canadochly Elementary School students at 12:45PM

Wrightsville Elementary students at 12:45PM

Kreutz Creek Elemntary students at 12:45PM