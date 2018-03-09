× Camp Hill Middle School student accused of making ‘threatening posts’

CAMP HILL, Pa.–A Camp Hill middle school student is facing charges after authorities say she created a fake Instagram account in order to make threatening posts.

District administrators and Camp Hill Police Department were notified Thursday of an inappropriate post from a fictitious Instagram account. The post prompted an increase in police presence at the middle school.

Police say that at no time during the investigation were students or staff in any danger.

The unidentified female student will be charged with creating the fake account and authoring the threatening posts.

The case is being prosecuted by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.