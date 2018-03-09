Chilly and breezy for Friday with flurries, then lighter winds this weekend

CHILLY & BREEZY WITH CLOUDS: ​The week ends chilly and cloudy for Central PA. Temperatures begin in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. The winds don’t settle, so there’s still a breeze through daybreak. This makes wind chill values feel like the teens at times. There’s plenty of clouds, and even a few flurries or snow showers scoot through the region. The rest of the day is breezy and mostly cloudy with some flurries. High temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds chill values feel like the lower 30s. Dress warmly for Friday evening plans. The clouds start to break, but the wind stays a bit breezy. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 20s through the night. The winds ease a bit later during the night too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend starts quiet on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the lower 40s. There’s still a bit of a breeze. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning, so move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night! It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors and CO detectors! Sunday brings more clouds, but the winds are at least quiet. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’re still watching the potential for some snow showers or some light snow if another system tracks far enough north. With that in mind, there’s a decent chance it misses the area entirely to the south. We’ll keep an eye on it through the weekend, and let you know if it turns into anything of concern.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning brings the chance for light snow depending on whether this system makes it far enough north or misses us to the south. Otherwise, skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. Conditions are breezy as well, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are on the chilly side. Skies are mostly cloudy with the chance for a few flurries. Temperatures are in the 30s both days, and both days are also breezy. Thursday is partly cloudy, with still a touch of a breeze. Temperatures are in the lower 40s.

Have a great weekend!