LANCASTER COUNTY -- Cure Pennsylvania, Lancaster County's first medical marijuana dispensary, opened its doors Friday, welcoming all qualified patients with a Department of Health issued medical marijuana card.

This is the 7th medical marijuana dispensary to open in the Commonwealth.

Hear from Cure Pennsylvania's first patient and how he hopes to help his kids with it.

