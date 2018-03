× Crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 near Newberrytown

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A crash on Interstate 83 has slowed traffic in both directions this morning.

Crews were called to the scene of Interstate 83 northbound around 6:30 a.m. this morning for a reported crash.

As of now, traffic is being held in northbound lanes near Exit 32 Route 382.

The southbound lanes reopened sometime around 7:30 a.m.

There is no word on if there have been any injuries suffered in the incident.

Traffic being held in both directions on I-83 near PA 382 pic.twitter.com/h0yKjLD9YW — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) March 9, 2018