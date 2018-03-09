Cure Pennsylvania opens doors to medical marijuana patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, P.A. --- The seventh medical marijuana dispensary is now open for qualified patients in Pennsylvania.

Cure Pennsylvania becomes the first dispensary to open in Lancaster County.

They, technically, opened on Wednesday but it was by appointment only.

Friday's grand opening let anyone in the public with a medical marijuana card and Pennsylvania ID see what they have to offer.

Their first customer was Albrightsville native, Jeremy Haloskie.

He said he has a son and a daughter with autism.

"With autism, every day could be a struggle, you know? You don't know what you're going to get," said Haloskie.

He said he's spent the last six months researching medical marijuana as a potential option to help his loved ones at home.

After getting his medical marijuana card about a month ago, he said he couldn't find what he needed due to a shortage of product around the commonwealth.

Now, he hopes this new product can help improve his family's quality of life.

"Hopefully they help with that...They help ease the meltdowns, help us as a family...Maybe get us to go out in public a little bit more and help with just everyday life," said Haloskie.

Cure Pennsylvania Chief Operating Officer Ryan Smith said there are 17 qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, including autism, spasticity and pain.

Once inside, physicians can guide patients to the appropriate medicine.

"That can spend some more time with them, help them understand what's the right brand for them? What might be the right dosage and the right form of medicine?" said Smith.

"They showed me how to use the product, they gave recommendations on what the best product is to be used...They gave me their personal contact information if anything were do go wrong or I would need their help, they're only an email away," said Haloskie.

In order to purchase any items from Cure Pennsylvania, a patient needs a certified medical marijuana card with the Department of Health, issued by a physician, and a Pennsylvania ID.