Dauphin County man accused of stabbing victim during fight

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Dauphin County man is facing assault and harassment charges after a stabbing incident Thursday night on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Drive.

According to Lower Paxton Township police, Noah Waters, stabbed a 17-year-old victim during an altercation. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Waters was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Harassment by Communications, police say. He is awaiting arraignment.