Department of Defense announces death of 38-year-old soldier

The Department of Defense announced Friday the death of a 38-year-old soldier.

Sgt. 1st Class Maitland Deweever Wilson, of Brooklyn, New York, died Wednesday, March 7 in Landstuhl, Germany from a non-combat related incident, the statement said.

Wilson was assigned to the 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade, Manama, Bahrain, the statement added.

The incident is under investigation.