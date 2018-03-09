× Eagles trade WR Torrey Smith to Panthers for CB Daryl Worley

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles made another trade this week, sending receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for defensive back Daryl Worley, according to several NFL reporters.

The move will help the Eagles get some salary cap relief, reports say. Trading Smith will save them about $4 million against the cap.

The deal will not become official until March 14.

Smith signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Eagles before last season. The 29-year-old veteran piled up 36 catches for 430 yards and two scores in the regular season before hauling in 13 grabs during the team’s glory-filled postseason run.

But he ultimately was something of an afterthought as players like Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz became fixtures in the receiving game. The Eagles also reportedly like the potential of Mack Hollins, who showed flashes as a rookie last season.

Worley is entering his third NFL season. He started 25 games over two years for the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2016.