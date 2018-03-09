× Employee injured in explosion at Advanced Cooling Technologies

LANCASTER, Pa.–An employee at Advanced Cooling Technologies in Lancaster was injured Friday after an explosion.

Emergency crews responded to the facility located along the 1000 block of New Holland Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators say a glass tube on a machine the employee was working on exploded, injuring the employee.

The person was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt.

The business is a thermal energy company located in Burle Industrial Park.