× FOX43 Morning News: Live and Local – Lancaster

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Morning News is taking the show on the road and continuing our Live and Local series.

On Friday, March 16, FOX43’s Amy Lutz and Jennifer Ready will be visiting Central Market in Lancaster from 4-9 a.m.!

Over the course of the morning, our FOX43 team will take you through the history of Lancaster, all the special things Central Market has to offer, and more.

Catch it all on Friday, March 16 on FOX43 Morning News!