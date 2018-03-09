× Fugitive arrested in Harrisburg in connection to murder in Arkansas

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A fugitive wanted for murder in Arkansas was arrested in Harrisburg.

David Bell, 27, was arrested in connection to a shooting in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On March 8 at 8:00 p.m., Harrisburg Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force, and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bell in the 1900 block of Boas Street in Allison Hill.

Previously, police had received information that Bell may be hiding out in Harrisburg.

Police surrounded the home, knocked on the door, and were let inside by the residents before finding a man who matched Bell’s appearance.

Bell denied his identity, but police were able to arrest him without incident.

Bell was booked into Dauphin County Jail, where he will await extradition to Arkansas.