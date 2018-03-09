× Going to Roots and Blues in Lancaster tonight? Here are a few bands you’ll want to see

The fifth annual Lancaster Roots & Blues music festival opens tonight at several venues around Lancaster.

A total of 21 acts will take the stage for the first night of the three-day event, beginning with Little Leroys at 5:45 p.m. at Tellus 360 and concluding with Dillweed’s performance at The Federal Taphouse at midnight.

Here are just a few of the acts you can catch if you’re attending tonight:

Vanessa Collier (7 p.m. at Tellus 360’s Back Stage)

Master musician and multi-talented blues performer, Vanessa Collier, was recently nominated for a 2017 Blues Music Award (BMA). With searing saxophone solos, soulful vocals, and witty lyrics, Vanessa’s songwriting takes you through an engaging blend of blues, funk, rock, and soul in an exceptionally entertaining, high-energy performance.

Samantha Fish (7 p.m. on the Lancaster Convention Center’s Main Stage)

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha Fish quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. Since then, the charismatic young singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently taking her in new and exciting musical directions.

Clarence Spady (7 p.m. at the Chameleon Club)

Described as “the future of the blues” by Bill Dahl (Chicago Tribune) circa 1996, Clarence’s sound has become more distinguishable now more than ever before. He plays with a depth and sensitivity that can’t be taught, effortlessly combining blues, jazz, funk, latin and rock into his own unique style. He’s making his third appearance at the Lancaster Roots & Blues fesitval.

JJ Grey & Mofro (9:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Convention Center Main Stage)

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions.

Felix y Los Gatos (9:45 p.m. at Tellus 360’s Back Stage)

If you have ever been to the southwest and like the feel of a good Tex-Mex band than you’re going to like Felix Y Los Gatos. They play a blend of zydeco, swing, tex-mex, blues & country.

The Big Takeover (11:15 p.m. at the Chameleon Club’s Main Stage)

Traditional and experimental, The Big Takeover’s global blend reveals deep fluency in reggae and world music, hints of soul, and a pop classicism that is their own thing entirely.