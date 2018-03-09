× Lancaster County man charged after police find cocaine, marijuana in raids

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 46-year-old East Lampeter Township man is facing felony drug charges after police conducted multiple raids and searches at locations across Lancaster County.

Waldo V. Shepard was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on several charges related to drug dealing, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Police uncovered cocaine and marijuana at raids on the 800 block of Purples Lane in Columbia, the 300 block of Honey Locust Square in East Lampeter Township, and two vehicles. An estimated $66,000 worth of powder and crack cocaine and $2,000 in marijuana was discovered by police, along with cash.

Detectives found:

600 grams of crack and powder cocaine

350 grams of marijuana

$2,000 cash

Drug-packaging paraphernalia, including scales, baggies, razors, pyrex bowls, and a respirator.

Shepard is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.