Lower Paxton Township Police Department announces newest K-9 officer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Lower Paxton Township Police Department has announced the addition of its newest member, a police K-9 named Chase.

Officer Chase joined the force on March 8 and is partnered with Officer Mike Elezovic.

Chase is a male German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix and is just over a year old.

For the next several weeks, Officer Elezovic and Chase will train before beginning patrol duties.