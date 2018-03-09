Police seek suspect in theft at Messiah College

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing several thefts at Messiah College over a two-year span.

According to police, the man picture above entered a building at Messiah at 11:08 a.m. on March 7. He was seen entering a college employee office, where he allegedly stole a credit card from a purse.

The same suspect was seen on the campus in January 2016, June 2017, and August 2017, Upper Allen Township police say. He committed similar thefts at those times.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Upper Allen Township police at (717) 238-9676 or (717) 850-8273, or submit a tip online.