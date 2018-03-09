× Poll: Would you be in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time?

FLORIDA– There’s a chance that Florida will spring forward for the last time this weekend.

The bill to make that a reality is sitting on Governor Rick Scott’s desk after a vote, according to CNN.

Other areas, like Arizona, Hawaii, and several territories like Puerto Rico don’t do a time change.

However, while most of those areas stay an hour back, Florida would stay an hour ahead, in order to soak up the sun longer.

This weekend in Pennsylvania, we will spring our clocks forward one hour.

Our question is, would you be in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time?