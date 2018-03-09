Quiet weekend, a few chances for flurries

QUIET WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend hold in the mid-40s as the wind calms down. We see a bit of sunshine, too. We’re below average for this time of year, but stay quiet. The next snow system for the eastern half of the United States looks to stay to our south, but I’ll keep an eye on it throughout the weekend and update you as we get closer to next week.

BREEZE COMES BACK: Regardless of the track of that system, the breezes kick back up next Tuesday out of the WNW at 10-15MPH. Skies remain partly cloudy for the beginning of next week with flurry chances both Monday and Tuesday morning. We trend warmer heading into the later portions of next week.

DON’T FORGET TO SET THOSE CLOCKS: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning, so move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night! It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors and CO detectors!