× Shippensburg woman facing theft charges after allegedly stealing over $7,000 from a Cub Scout Troop

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An ex-treasurer of a Cub Scout Troop is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing over $7,000 from the troop.

Mandy Gallo, 59, of Shippensburg, is facing theft charges for her role in the incident.

Earlier this year, the troop was notified that their account had been overdrawn.

After an audit, it was determined that Gallo, the troop’s ex-treasurer, had stolen over $7,000 between 12/16/16 and 2/2/18.