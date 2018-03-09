× State Police release name of man killed in crash on Route 316 in Franklin Co.

QUINCY TWP., Franklin County — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man killed in Thursday’s two-vehicle crash on Wayne Highway (Route 316).

Donald Sheffler, 77, sustained fatal injuries after his vehicle, a Ford Ranger, struck a GMC Savana head-on, according to police. For unknown reasons, Sheffler, of Waynesboro, crossed over into the northbound lane of travel as he was negotiating a slight curve southbound, police say.

The operator of the GMC, a 22-year-old male, was flown from the scene to York Hospital while the passenger, a 56-year-old man, was transported to the hospital via ambulance, police add. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.