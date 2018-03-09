Stevens man apprehended after leading police on pursuit in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Stevens man who was wanted on a parole violation warrant and as a suspect for a number of thefts in the Ephrata area was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase.

William “Billy” Long, 43, is charged with receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude officer, court documents show.

Long was apprehended in the area of Church Street at Stevens Road in East Cocalico Towship after his vehicle, which was reported stolen, crashed into a utility police during the pursuit, according to the Pennsylvania State Police report. The report adds that a trooper fired a gun at the vehicle during the incident.

Ephrata Police note that Long is a suspect in a crime spree over the past week involving vehicle thefts, registration plate theft, burglaries, retail thefts and the theft of car parts from cars parked on dealer parking lots. Police add that on March 1, Long was seen driving a stolen silver Toyota Sequoia with a dealer license plate.