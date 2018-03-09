× Stevens man facing charges after attempting to flee police in stolen vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Stevens man is facing charges after attempting to flee police in a stolen vehicle.

William Long, 43, is facing stolen vehicle and fleeing and eluding police among other related charges for the incident.

On March 8 around 7:45 p.m., police observed Long’s vehicle violate a law of the road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in E. Cocalico Township.

Long refused to stop for police, beginning a pursuit.

Police were able to use tire deflation devices successfully, but Long continued fleeing until crashing into a utility pole on Church St. at Stevens Road.

An officer did fire his gun during the incident, and it was found that the vehicle Long had been fleeing in was stolen.

There were no injuries suffered during the incident.

Now, Long will face charges.