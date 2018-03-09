× Swatara Township police welcome K9 officer Kix

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — The Swatara Township Police Department has welcomed a new K9 officer to the force.

Kix, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepard mix, and his handler, Officer Scott Gibson, will soon begin an intensive five-week training course before Kix begins active duty.

The police department conveyed its thanks to the community for its support in the department’s effort to raise funds to cover Kix’s acquisition and training. The fundraising effort continues, as the police department needs funds to cover the continued care of Kix, as well as its effort to obtain a second dog.

Personal donations can be made by visiting the department’s GoFundMe page.

Local businesses or community organizations interested in donating, may contact Corporal Brandon Pokrop of the Community Service Division at599 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg, PA 17111.