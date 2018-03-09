× York man convicted on drug trafficking charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man has been convicted of drug trafficking charges in United States District Court.

Raul Cotto-Rivera, 40, was convicted of various drug trafficking offenses after a three-day trial.

According to United States Attorney David Freed, Cotto-Rivera was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams of heroin, 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, distribution of heroin, distribution of marijuana, among other related charges.

The charges stem from a number of controlled buys of heroin that were made by and through Cotto-Rivera in September and October 2015.

In October 2015, police executed a search warrant, and found $20,000 in cash, a drug ledger, drug packaging material and distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin in Cotto-Rivera’s home.

While on release, Cotto-Rivera continued to sell drugs, leading to a second search warrant that was executed in February 2017.

During that search, police found distribution quantities of marijuana and cocaine, drug packaging materials and a loaded stolen firearm.