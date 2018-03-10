Friday action in the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - What seems like an ordinary Friday in March is anything but in the world of Pennsylvania wrestling. Friday, at the Giant Center, during the state tournament is the longest day on the sports calendar.

The action on the mats starts at 9 A.M. with the second round and consolations of Double-A. Then it is on to the quarterfinals of Triple-A. The nightcap is semifinal action and two more rounds in the consolation bracket for those in Double-A with a chance to secure their place on the podium come Saturday.

It was a successful day for our area wrestlers. District III has five wrestlers going for state gold in AA Saturday with 11 wrestlers still alive in the AAA semifinals.

Check out the attached highlights.