K9 officers in York County honored for their service

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Leader Heights Animal Hospital held its first K9 Veterans Day on Saturday. The event was organized to recognize, honor and memorialize service animals from all organizations in York and surrounding areas.

Organizers say it was an opportunity for the public to pay tribute to these dogs and their handlers who serve our community selflessly.

The Leader Heights team shows its respect for K9 officers by providing free health to K9 Detective Prince, who works for the York County Child Abduction Response Effort.

"Prince is a very important part of the community. He's a big part of the CARE team for the missing and abducted children, so it's important he's healthy and it's important to ensure he stays healthy," said Detective Prince's handler, West York Borough Police Officer Scott Musselman.

Other K9 officers were honored during the event as well, including those who've been killed in the line of duty.