CAMP HILL BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police in Cumberland county are trying to identify a theft suspect.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, the man was seen wearing a white and black striped hoodie, black beanie and khaki pants.

He was last seen leaving the Camp Hill Walmart around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.