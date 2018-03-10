Special Olympics Figure Skating State Games showcase talent in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Skaters took the rink in York on Saturday to show off their skills in the Special Olympics Figure Skating State Games.

The one-day event shines a spotlight on athletes from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, and allows them to show-off their skating talents. They could compete in individual or partner figure skating, ice dancing and skills competitions.

For skaters on ice, it's all about improving each year. For those watching in the stands, it's about the excitement of seeing the athletes grow.

Figure Skater Jennifer Laudeman said, "A long time ago when I was 17, I needed one person on each side, second time with only one person, after that I'm on my own."

"Watching what these athletes are able to do is inspiring. Instead of watching or worrying about what they can't do, they go out and show all of us what they are capable and able of doing," said Gina Reid, Senior Competition Director of the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Next year, the Special Olympics Figure Skating Competition will be included in the first indoor winter games in York, which will include other sports like speed skating, floor hockey and bowling. It will be held next March and the Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers.