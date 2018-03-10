Suspect in Eastern York School District bomb threat arrested

YORK COUNTY, Pa — An arrest has been made in connection to the bomb threats that forced the Eastern York School District to evacuate all of its buildings on Friday morning.

Just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, an anonymous tip was texted to the district’s tip line stating there was a bomb in a school. No specific school was identified in the threat.

All five schools in the district were evacuated; with students, teachers and staff being dismissed early.

According to Wrightsville Borough Police, 18-year old Jacob Chirichello, a student in the district, was arrested Friday night at his place of employment.

Chirichello is facing two counts of Terroristic Threats.