13 year-old crashes stolen car in York

YORK, Pa — Three juveniles taken into custody after a 13 -year-old crashes a stolen car into a utility pole in York on Saturday night.

Police say a York City Officer identified a reported stolen vehicle around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police initiated a traffic stop, moments before the 13 year-old driver struck a utility pole in the 300 block of South Queen Street.

One occupant was ejected from the vehicle, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Hershey Medical Center.

Two other occupants and the driver were taken into custody on scene.

Police say all suspects are juveniles.