Cumberland County construction site burglarized

CARLISLE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen off of a construction site in Cumberland County.

Carlisle police responded to the York Excavating Company construction site on Carlisle Springs Road for a burglary on the morning of March 5.

Police say sometime the weekend before, the site had been broken into, and equipment valued at over $10,000 was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police Department.