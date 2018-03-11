Dual gun control rally held in Carlisle; both groups respect the others’ opinions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- A dual rally filled the sidewalks in Carlisle, Cumberland County on Sunday. At issue? Gun control.

The first event was a CeaseFire Rally organized by Carlisle High School students. It was held on the steps of the county courthouse, where demonstrators said they are calling for "common sense gun control." At the same time, an opposing rally that called for the protection of the Second Amendment was held across the street. Organizers say the dueling events could have deteriorated into a heated exchange, but both sides were respectful of the others' opinion.

"I really want people to leave here today with a realization that we need a dialogue from both sides of the argument to make anything happen," said Michael Smith, organizer of the Cease Fire Rally.

"Democracy was the winner today because both sides got to express their viewpoint and that's the positive take away today, the one from today, but make no mistake we do disagree," said organizer of the Second Amendment Rally Dave Delp.

CeaseFire Rally organizers say they plan to hold another demonstration next Sunday afternoon, once again at the Cumberland County Courthouse.